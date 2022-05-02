John “Mark” Exline, 60, of Canton, Ohio, and formerly of Millersburg, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Altercare of Alliance following a courageous battle with cancer.

Mark was born Nov. 5, 1961, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and was the son of Tom and Wanda (Ward) Exline.

On Aug. 9, 1993, he married Melinda Howell and she preceded him in death Sept. 27, 2001.

He later married Connie Patterson on March 13, 2003, and she survives.

Mark was a 1981 graduate of Carrollton High School. He worked several years at McDonald’s in Millersburg and for Case Farms in Stark County. Mark enjoyed fishing, listening to music and watching movies.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Connie, are 3 children, Lisa (Michael) Weaver, Josh Shoup, and Brandon Patterson; grandchildren, Autumn, Zoey and Madison; siblings and their spouses, David (Kathy) Exline of Hanoverton, Ohio, Rebecca (David) Hitchcock of Millersburg, Ohio, and Kathy (Bob) Coleman of Scio, Ohio; nieces, Cyleen Exline Sneed, Ashley Turner, and Nikki, Samantha, and Heather Coleman; numerous great nieces and great nephews; and special friends, Bre-onna and Antonio and their children, Zanden, Grayson, Maya, and Wylin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Melinda; and nephew, Cameron Exline.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Alexander Funeral Home, Millersburg, Ohio, with Pastor Doug Gray officiating.

Burial will take place at Killbuck Cemetery, Killbuck, Ohio.

Friends may call from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Alexander Funeral Home, to help defray cost.