John N. Lucas, 90, of Carrollton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his family.

A son of the late Loren and Bernice Tope Lucas, he was born March 20, 1930 at home in Carroll County.

John was a member of the Carroll County VFW and American Legion and the Carrollton First Presbyterian Church. He served his community as a volunteer firefighter with the Carroll County Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years.

He is survived by his wife, the former Trudy Bartlett; three sons, Larry (Michele) Lucas, Jeff (Leslie) Lucas, and David (Brenda) Lucas; a daughter, Rose (Rick) McNinch; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Strawder, and a brother, Bill Lucas.

A graveside service with military honors will be held Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton with Rev. Dr. Michael Doak officiating.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.