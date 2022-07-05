John Randall Mullen Sr., 72, of rural Carrollton, Ohio, peacefully went to be with Jesus early Sunday morning, July 3, 2022, in his residence surrounded by the love of his family.

Randy was born Dec. 11, 1949, in Canton, Ohio, and was the son of the late John Henry and Clara Imogene “Jean” (Bailey) Mullen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Marvin (Mick) Mullen and Kevin Mullen.

Randy grew up in Sherrodsville and graduated from Conotton Valley High School in 1966. Upon graduation, Randy entered the U.S. Army and served his country proudly as a SP 5 during the Vietnam War, where he served in the Long Binh region.

Randy was a talented musician and runner. His family recognized him as a hard worker, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved to run and compete in local 5K’s. Randy worked as a lineman for AT&T and retired in 2003 with 37 years of service. He also retired after 15 years as a bus driver with the Carroll County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

He was very active in his church family. He sang and played the guitar on the praise and worship team for the Living Water Fellowship in Waynesburg, Ohio. He was also known as the “baby whisperer.” Randy’s happiest moments were when he was spending time with his family. He adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was well respected and was seen as a great family man who will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Paula F. (Reeder) Mullen, whom he married Nov. 26, 1971; his children, Mrs. Rebecca (Jon) Burky of North Canton, Laura Mullen of Carrollton, Melody Mullen of Canton, and John Randall (Tracy) Mullen, Jr. of Carrollton; his six grandchildren, Alex (Aliesha) Strickmaker of Marysville, Elijah Strickmaker of Fort Wright, KY, Noah (Abby) Strickmaker of Colorado Springs, CO, Luke Strickmaker of North Canton, Katelyn Mullen, and Michael Mullen, both of Carrollton; two great-grandchildren, Claire Strickmaker of Marysville and Felix Strickmaker of Colorado Springs; his siblings, Mrs. Beverly (Ron) Prince of Beach City, Mrs. Vicki (Ed) Miley of Bolivar, Terry (Susan) Mullen of Stow, Jeff (fiancé, Gina Nelson) Mullen of Macy, IN, and Becky Valley of Dellroy.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the Sherrodsville Wesleyan Church with Pastors Ed Blackburn, Michael Gross and Michael Syx and his grandson, Alexander Strickmaker officiating.

Calling hours will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. in the church. Interment with military honors will follow at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, in the Fort Steuben Burial Estates in Wintersville, Ohio.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation and gratitude to the Staff of Aultman Hospice and the VA for their thoughtful and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Living Water Fellowship Children’s Ministry, P.O. Box 536, Waynesburg, OH 44688.

The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville has been entrusted with arrangements.

