On Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, John Reid McClester, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 76 after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.

He was born on the family farm in Carroll County, Ohio, July 19, 1944, the eldest son of Bernice Reid and Robert Samuel McClester.

John graduated from Carrollton High School in 1962, then attended Muskingum College and graduated from Kent State University in 1966 with a Degree in Accounting. John passed his CPA Board Exam on his first attempt and began with his work career in Cleveland at the prestigious Price Waterhouse Accounting Firm. He spent much of his career employed as a Comptroller for multiple companies, retiring from the Dallas office of Dairy Farmers of America in 2009.

On Dec. 8, 1978, John married his soulmate, Betty Lou Crum and together they raised their blended family of four children, Robert (Misty) McClester, Lisa (Len) Kruszewicz, Robert (Kirsten) Bogniard, and Matthew Reid McClester.

John, first and foremost loved his family. He had a unique sense of humor and was never afraid to tell you how he felt, whether you liked it or not. John loved his black Labs and other dogs over the years. He was a competitive person and an avid sports fan, including golf, Nascar, Cleveland sports teams and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a generous person with his time, enjoying his volunteer time at the Presque Isle State Park ranger station. John and his wife’s family gatherings often included stragglers who became family over years and were loved like their own children. John loved being by the water. The family took a yearly vacation to Emerald Isle, North Carolina and much of his time in retirement was spent with family and friends on his boat at Perry’s Landing Marina. He especially loved the peaceful mornings reading the daily newspapers sitting on his boat “Happy Ours”. John will always be the Captain of our Family.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his loving aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; four children and their spouses; grandchildren, Timothy (Alicia) Clouser, Megan (Chad) Pry, Alyssa Bogniard, Rachel Huntley, (fiancé James Goodwin) Michael Huntley, Josh Bogniard, and Samuel McClester. He is also survived by his sister, Jean Swartz-McClester; brothers, Robert Scott (Linda) McClester and James Neil (Laurie) McClester; nieces, Mallory and Jacqueline and nephews, Michael and Timothy.

Friends were able to call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506 on Sunday, Nov. 15 from 2-4 p.m. and were invited to attend a funeral service there on Monday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tom Ridge Environmental Center,

301 Peninsula Drive, Erie, PA 16505.