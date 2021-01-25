John T. Albright, 74, of Waynesburg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

He was born Feb. 20, 1946 in Waynesburg, a son of the late John C. and Mary (Dickerhoof) Albright and was a life-long resident.

John was a 1964 graduate of Sandy Valley High School and was a retired employee of United National Security. He was a life member of the NRA. John was an avid deer hunter with both rifle and bow and arrow. He liked to collect books and enjoyed fixing anything. John honorably served in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and served on the USS Shangri la and USS Forrestal.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister and four brothers, Elizabeth, Clement, Martin, Glenn and George.

John is survived by his wife, Josephine “Jody” Albright, with whom he would have celebrated their 38th Wedding Anniversary on April 30; his son and daughter-in-law, John and Ashtan Albright; his beloved dog, Jack and his cat, Lucky.

A private service for the immediate family will be held Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor David Wing officiating.

There will be no calling hours.

Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Thursday at 11 a.m.

