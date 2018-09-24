John W. Trappenberg, 79, of Canton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday Sept. 18, 2018. He was born on Jan. 14, 1939 to the late Kurt and Irene (Faux) Trappenberg. John was retired from the Cleveland Police Dept. as a Patrolman. He was instrumental in organizing the Patrolman’s Union in Cleveland.

John is survived by his wife, Teresa; two sons, Kurt (Supattra) Trappenberg and Dan Trappenberg; a step-daughter, Jennifer Norris; a stepson, Joseph (Darcie) Norris; a brother, Dave Trappenberg; four grandchildren and is his ex-wife, Phyllis Trappenberg.

A celebration of life will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at the Canton Social Hall, 4845 Wiseland Ave. SE, Canton, Ohio. Online condolence may be made at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414