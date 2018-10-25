John Wagoner, 79

John “Johnny” Wagoner, 79, of April Rd., Salineville, died peacefully Thursday afternoon, Oct. 18, 2018, at Minerva Elder Care in Minerva, OH.

Johnny was born May 4, 1939 in New Harrisburg, OH, a son of the late Paul and Dorothea Wiley Wagoner.

Johnny lived most his life in the Salineville area, graduating from Carrollton High School in 1958. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed collecting glassware his whole life. He loved playing and spending time with his children and grandchildren and raised ponies and horses as if they were his children too. He had a special heart that loved animals and they loved him.

He will be sadly missed by his wife of 50 years whom he married on July 26, 1968, Judy Mellott Wagoner at home; two sons, Brian Wagoner of East Canton, Paul (Amy) Wagoner of Leetonia; two daughters, Tammi Wagoner Myers and Kelli Wagoner both of Salineville; a special son-in-law, Chris Myers of Salineville; five brothers, Glenn Wagoner, Ronnie Wagoner, Carl Wagoner, Mike (Linda) Wagoner, Ronald (Sue) Betz; two sisters, Paula (Duane) Gartrell, Judy Lechner; five grandchildren, Justin Wagoner, Kelsey Wagoner, Chelsie Myers, Courtney Wagoner, Jordan Myers; one great granddaughter, Peyton Bryson; special nieces, Trisha and Cheryl, and a special furry friend “Henry”.

Besides his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by his step mother Helena Betz Wagoner; one brother Bruce Moretta; one sister, Joan Johnson; two nephews Michael and William Johnson; two nieces, Anita and Missy Wagoner; and his very special furry friends, Fritz, Bandit, Sam, and Jake.

At Johnny’s request there will be no services or calling hours.

The family would like to send a special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Minerva Elder Care and Crossroads Hospice, who took excellent care of Johnny.

Memorial contributions can be made in Johnny’s name to the Carroll County Animal Protection League, P.O. Box 353, Carrollton, OH 44615.

The Kerr-Pastore Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.