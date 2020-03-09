John William Howell Jr., 75, of Carrollton, died early Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center.

Born June 19, 1944 in Alliance, he was a son of the late John William Howell Sr. and Mattie Becker Howell.

He was a career truck driver, working for many companies and retiring from the Sealy Mattress Company.

John had served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Princeton during the Vietnam Conflict.

He was a life member of the VFW Post 3301, American Legion Post 428 and was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Carrollton.

John is survived by his wife, the former Margery Berardinelli; a daughter, Nicole Howell of Ohio; a step-son, Fred (Stephanie) Lairson of Stow; and two step-daughters, Amy (Mike) Hockenberry of North Canton and Amanda (Danny) Mohn of Carrollton; a sister, Carolyn Dillon of Louisville; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and three sisters.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Kathleen Kraus and Rev. Terry Livengood officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton with full military honors. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial donations in John’s name may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708.