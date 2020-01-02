Johnny R. Hampton, 71, of Carrollton passed away Dec. 24, 2019 in his home.

A son of the late John William and Lillian Marie King Hampton, he was born June 21, 1948 in Letcher County, KY.

John was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Gordon’s Graphics.

He is survived by his brother, James Lee (Theresa) Hampton of New York, and a niece, Lacy Marie (Joshua) Bray.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Wells, in 2010 and a nephew, James L. Hampton, Jr.

Per his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no formal services. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.