Johnny Sonny Kruprzak, known as “Dad” to Deborah A Kruprzak (Grimes), Johnny Michael Kruprzak (Bud), and Scott Lain Kruprzak, called grandpa and great grandpa by his 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, took his last breath at the age of 78 on January 28, 2023.

He was a man that possessed hard working, calloused hands, always had a chew in his cheek, was tough as steel to some, and a big teddy bear to others. He worked 7 days a week from sunup to way past sundown making a living the good old hard back-breaking way. Johnny started working in the woods harvesting timber at the age of 13 and that love of being in the woods never left him. He and his beloved wife, Karen, built the family business from the ground up, becoming JK Logging LLC and DMS Land Clearing LLC. Johnny’s beloved sons, Bud and Scott, who worked alongside of him daily will carry on the family legacy.

Johnny had another love – farming. He was especially fond of driving the tractors and turning the soil over. He thought it was funny to hit his helpers on the hay wagon with square bales while they stacked hay. On the farm, cows were his pets, and he never met a cat he didn’t like. Baby calves and kittens made him smile from ear to ear.

Johnny had the gift of gab. He loved to stand around and BS – anyone who knew him could attest to that. Johnny loved to tease people, just ask his grandchildren and great grandchildren! His little shenanigans will be missed!

Johnny was a simple man.

Per his request, there will be no public memorial service.

He wished to be cremated and to have his ashes spread by the family on “Grandma’s Hill” on the family farm where his beloved Karen’s ashes were laid to rest.

If you have had the pleasure of knowing this strong, hardworking man and you see his family, don’t hesitate to stop and share your fondest memories of Johnny with them.

