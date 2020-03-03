Jon Parr Sutton, 77, of Madison, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 10, 1942 in Amsterdam, Ohio, the son of Will J. Sutton, Sr. and Martha (Thomas) Sutton.

He married Dorothy Victoria Muckenfuss on Oct. 21, 1967.

Jon served in the US Navy from 1963 to 1984. Much of that time was spent aboard submarines as a nuclear core operator at the height of the Cold War, including the world’s first nuclear submarine, the USS Nautilus (SSN-571). He was a Supervisor and Engineer at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant until his retirement. He proudly volunteered for the Madison High School Athletic Department for many years and enjoyed the many friendships that had grown from his time in the Navy and in the community. He was sorry to have not to have been able to say “thank you” to so many.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; a daughter, Aron (Todd Mowchan) Sutton; sons, Sean (Jeanine) Sutton and Adam Sutton; grandchildren, Michael and Lauren Sutton; and a brother, Will J. (Janet) Sutton, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lois Rosier; a brother, Stanley Sutton; and a grandson, Paul Sutton.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, Ohio 44057. In honor of Jon, you are encouraged to wear your favorite sports apparel. Private interment service will take place at North Madison Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jon’s name to the Madison High School Athletic Department, 1956 Red Bird Rd., Madison, Ohio 44057 or Camp Sue Osborn, 8090 Broadmoor Rd., Mentor, Ohio 44060.

