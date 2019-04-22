Jonathan E. Minard, 14

Jonathan Edward Minard, 14, of Dellroy, was discovered Friday, April 19, 2019 in Washington Township, Carroll County, after he was reported missing April 14.

He was born July 27, 2004 in Canton, Ohio and was the son of Edward Lee Minard and Brooke Moreland of Dellroy.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Carol Ann Moreland.

Jonathan was currently a 7th grade student at the Bell-Herron Middle School in Carrollton. He had also been working on a farm for several years where he assisted in feeding, milking, and caring for the cattle, as well as other necessary dairy farm chores. He was an energetic, outgoing and often ornery young man who prided himself on making his family the target of numerous good-natured pranks … for instance, he would make a habit of placing silly “selfies” on his Grandpa Jon’s work phone. He could often be seen riding his bicycle through the Village of Dellroy, where he would on many occasions stop and visit with friends and neighbors. It was his nature to help people whenever needed, and he enjoyed the companionship of animals. One of his favorite activities was fishing, but he also enjoyed riding mini-bikes and four-wheelers. He was also fond of working on cars or anything that was motorized. His absence in the Village of Dellroy has created a void that can never be filled … he will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

Jonathan is survived by his sister, Alexis Star Minard of the home; maternal grandfather, Jon E. Moreland and his companion, Paula Boniphant (“Grandma Paula”) of Sherrodsville; paternal grandparents, Merrell and Vicki Minard of East Rochester; an aunt, Mrs. Amber (Dylan) Steele of Minerva, and a number of great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.

Memorial services celebrating Jonathan’s life will be conducted at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the Dellroy Church of the Nazarene, 7 South Liberty Street, Dellroy, with Pastors Damon Spurgeon, Kenneth Ogg, and Scott Welch officiating. Following the service, a reception will be held in the Dellroy Community Hall. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 1:00 until time of services at 4 p.m. in the church. Jonathan’s family wants to express their deep appreciation for all of the support offered to them by their Dellroy friends and neighbors, the churches, the Dellroy Fire Department, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and the numerous unnamed volunteers and others that have helped to lift them through this unimaginable event. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.