Joretta Ulman, 89, of Salineville, died Monday evening Feb. 24, 2020 in the Carroll Healthcare Center.

Born Feb. 16, 1931 in Homeworth, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late George and Sadie Scarlott Reed.

Joretta was a member of the Bergholz Church of Christ.

She is survived by four sons, Duane (Lisa) Ulman of Salineville, Darrell Ulman of Lakeview, MI, Durward (Connie) Ulman of Ohio, and Darrin (Chris) Ulman of Mechanicstown; nine grandchildren; five step grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a sister, Judy Gardner of Salineville.

Joretta was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; a brother, a daughter-in-law, and a granddaughter.

Funeral services will be Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. David Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Augusta Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.