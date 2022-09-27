Joseph Ellison Schier, 73, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away following a brief illness on Sept. 25, 2022, with his family by his side.

He was born in Chesterfield, SC, to Harry and Myrtle Schier on Aug. 1, 1949.

After graduating from Chesterfield High School, he moved to Ohio in 1967. Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1968 and served as a Military Police Officer in Vietnam, earning several commendations and campaign ribbons. He worked for Reed Trucking and retired from Timken Steel as a Refiner after 26 years.

Joe loved spending time with his grandchildren, taking them on tractor rides, making smores by the fire, playing baseball, and shooting targets. He also enjoyed his garden, growing cucumbers, peppers, and tomatoes, as well as cultivating irises. As a tractor enthusiast, he could always find some work to be done on his Massey Ferguson 135. Joe was a member of the 504th Military Police Battalion Association and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 3301. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Darlene (Baker), as well as their daughter, Lindy (Allen) Hylton, and son, Ryan Schier. He is also survived by siblings, Wayne (Yvonne) Schier, Ron (Paula) Schier, and Juanita Ritz (Ken Dubois); grandchildren, Cale and Isla Hylton; sister-in-law, Colleen (Dany) Detchon, and brothers-in-law, Skip (Mitzi) Baker, and Gary Baker; many nieces and nephews; and Ohio adopted family, the Jim and Joy Reed family.

In addition to his parents, Harry and Myrtle Schier, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry, as well as his father and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Doris Baker.

Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the Carrollton First United Methodist Church with Pastor Kimberly Arbaugh officiating, and with military honors.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions are made to Carrollton First United Methodist Church, a tribute donation to the PKD Foundation, or the VFW Post 3301.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.