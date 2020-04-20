Joseph H. Seck, 68

Joseph “Joe” H. Seck, 68, of Carrollton, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Aultman Hospital.

Born Sept. 3, 1951 in Carrollton, a son of Arla Jean (Kibler) Seck and the late Joseph F. Seck.

Joe was a graduate of Carrollton High School in 1969 and Kent State University in 1973 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He worked 7 ½ years with the Ohio Department of Transportation and 39 years as a civil engineer with Central Allied Enterprises, Inc. of Canton. He also served 16 years as a Harrison Township Trustee.

His memberships included former Carroll County Coon Hunter’s Club, National Rifle Association, National Wild Turkey Federation, American Legion Post 44 in Canton, Loyal Order of Moose, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts 3301 and 4120, and the Carroll County Veteran’s Club.

In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing accordion, and antiquing.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Mary (Cernava) Seck, whom he married Aug. 18, 1973; his mother, Arla Seck; brother, David (Vikki) Seck; sister, Sherry Casper; thirteen nieces and nephews; and fourteen great nieces and great nephews.

In accordance with Joe’s wishes, cremation has taken place, accompanied by a private family burial. The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Joe may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church (Building Fund), 616 Roswell Rd. NW, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 or Carrollton Board of Education (Cafeteria Fund), 205 Scio Rd. SW, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.