Joseph McClosky, 89, of Carrollton, passed away Dec. 10, 2021, at his home.

He was born Feb. 4, 1932, in Harrison County, the son of the late Frank and Mary Horvat McClosky.

He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1951 and married the love of his life, Florence Boggess, in May 1953, who preceded him in death on July 29, 2016. They were married for 63 years.

He was drafted into the Army in August of 1953 and served as a medic until his discharge in 1955. He was a retired steelworker for the former Weirton Steel Corp. where he worked for 37 years.

Joseph attended the Amsterdam Community Church of God.

He is survived by two daughters, Gloria (Mike) Boley of Carrollton and Karen Bates of Wooster; three brothers, Anthony (Tony) of Steubenville, Bennie (Shirley), and David of Amsterdam; two sisters, Milly Willis and Dorothy Alkire of Newbury Park, CA; eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Frank Jr., and Jimmy McClosky, and two sisters, Mary Hafner and Helen Grady.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Amsterdam Community Church of God with Rev. David Guess officiating.

Burial will follow in the Simmons Ridge Cemetery.

Due to the recent spike in Coronavirus, the family will be following CDC guidelines. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be followed.

Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam assisted with the funeral arrangements.