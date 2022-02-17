Joseph R. Stull, 70, of Sherrodsville, Ohio, died early Thursday morning, Feb. 17, 2022, in his residence following a five-year battle with cancer.

He was born May 5, 1951, in Dennison, Ohio, and was the son of the late Robert Eugene and Annie Pearl (Riegle) Stull.

Joe retired in 2013 as a transport driver for Nickles Bakery in Navarre, Ohio, after 12 years of service. He was previously employed as a driver for Twin Cities Concrete Company for 25 years. He attended the Sherrodsville Wesleyan Church and was a 1969 graduate of the former Scio High School. He was a classic car enthusiast who loved attending car shows and loved leisurely rides on his motorcycle. He formerly served the Village of Sherrodsville as Mayor and as a member of Village Council. He loved to work with his hands making repairs and working around his home. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by his family and many friends.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Sue (Morris) Stull, whom he married Sept. 6, 1980; two sons, Michael Wade Stull of Carrollton, Ohio, and David (Dawn) Worrell of Perrysburg, Ohio; a daughter, Mrs. Tami (Bill) Meisle of Doylestown, PA; two brothers, Richard (Sharon) Stull of Flushing, Ohio, and Leroy (Chrystal) Stull of Scio, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the Sherrodsville Wesleyan Church located at 73 N. Church Street, Sherrodsville, with Pastor Dan Parson officiating.

A reception will be observed in the church fellowship hall following services.

The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements.

Contributions in Joe’s memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or the Sherrodsville Wesleyan Church, P.O. Box 211, Sherrodsville, Ohio 44675.

