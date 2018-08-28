Joseph R. Walters, 66

Joseph R. (Joe) Walters, age 66, of 132 N. Church St., Sherrodsville, died suddenly Thursday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2018 in the Aultman Hospital Emergency Room at Canton after becoming ill at work.

He was an employee of Fresh Mark, Inc. at Canton, OH (former Sugardale Co.) where he had been employed for 44 years this past July. He always considered his work friends to be his second family.

He was born Dec. 4, 1951, in Alliance, and was the son of the late Harold Dreamond Walters and Lois Kathleen Booth Walters Lawrence. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father Rev. Hubert Lawrence.

He was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church at Sherrodsville and the Seek ‘N Serve Sunday School Class of the church. He was currently serving as a councilman for the village of Sherrodsville. He was a 1970 graduate of Carrollton High School and a member of the UFCW Union Local #0017A in Canton.

He was a hard-working and extremely committed family man who was also faithfully devoted to his job. He was fond of activities with his family and enjoyed going out to eat with his wife Judy … especially if they were going to Rooster’s or Outback Steakhouse. He and Judy were also known to visit a casino or two on occasion. When spending time at home, he showed a special commitment to his garden, and was most particular about his garlic and tomato crops. He was a loving husband, caring father and grandfather who will be missed by his family, his neighbors, and many friends.

He is survived by his wife Judith E. Whitehair Walters, whom he married Oct. 25, 1975, two sons and a daughter Eric (Sarah) Walters of Uhrichsville, Tyler (Diane) Walters and Allison Walters, both of Dennison, his five grandchildren, who always referred to him as “Papa Joe”, Taylor Eick and Nick Walters of Uhrichsville, Mason Walters of Dennison, Ethan Walters of Uhrichsville, and Jace Walters of Dennison, two great-grandsons Aiden and Max Davis, both of Uhrichsville, a sister Mrs. Cheryl (Sam) Smith of Louisville, OH, two step-brothers Marlin (Barbie) Lawrence of Goshen, OH and Ben (Janet) Lawrence of Hickory, North Carolina, a step-sister Darlene Hill of Uhrichsville, his mother-in-law Thelma Whitehair of Sherrodsville, and his beloved canine friend for the last 16 years, Chloe.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018 in Calvary United Methodist Church at Sherrodsville with Rev. Kenneth Ogg officiating. Interment followed in the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens.

The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville was in charge of arrangements. Contributions in Joe’s memory may be made to the Calvary United Methodist Church. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.