Joy Elaine Craig Beckley, 78, of Carrollton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord, after a short illness, on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital, in Statesville, NC, which was her winter home.

She was born July 27, 1944, in Salem, Ohio, to the late William H. Craig and Neva M. Baird Craig.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. “Bob” Beckley on Dec. 27, 2010; a grandson, Timothy J. Endlich, and a brother, James R. Craig.

She was a 1962 graduate of Carrollton High School and retired from PCC Airfoils in Minerva in 2002. She attended Carrollton United Presbyterian Church and Eufola Baptist Church in Statesville, NC.

Joy enjoyed crocheting, baking, gardening, crafts, board games, playing cards, Sudoku, jigsaw puzzles, riding motorcycles, and shuffleboard; and was the 2009 Crystal Lake Women’s Shuffleboard Champion. She also enjoyed snowbirding to Crystal Lake Village, Wauchula, FL, with her husband after their retirement.

Joy is survived by sons, Rick Snider, Mark Snider (Jennifer) both of Statesville; daughters, Sharon Callejas and Regina Wilson, both of Statesville, and Elaine Snider of Carrollton, Ohio; brother, Dave Craig of Carrollton, Ohio; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Beckley family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.