Joyce A. Carman, 77

Joyce Ann Carman of Carrollton passed away peacefully on Labor Day, Sept. 3, 2018, at the age of 77.

Joyce was born Sept. 1, 1941, in West Virginia to the late Gilbert and Opal Grall McCulley.

Raised in Gavers, Ohio, Joyce graduated from David Anderson High School in Lisbon. She worked at the A&P in Salem as a meat packer, then went on as a home health care aide to many patients and became friends.

In Joyce’s younger years, she had a love of horses, which she carried throughout her life. She was an experienced rider, a member of the Rambling Ridge Riders Horse Club. She enjoyed trail riding with her favorite horse, Major. She also enjoyed photography.

Joyce was notorious for having everyone pose for a picture. No one left before she could take their picture. She never left home without her camera!!

She also enjoyed garage sales, gardening and flea markets with her grandchildren. Joyce was actively involved with all the activities at Centreville Village, where she resided, but especially liked bingo.

Joyce is survived by her two children, Larry “Eddie” (Kriss) Carman of Carrollton, OH, and Lucinda Carman of Colorado Springs, CO; two sisters, Ruth (Tom) Mycoskie of Cleveland and Phyllis Joy of Salem. She was grandma Joyce to her 9 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles and Kenneth McCulley and an infant sister.

A funeral service will held Sept. 6 at the Kerr-Pastore Funeral Home in Salineville, OH, with Pastor Harold Barber officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.