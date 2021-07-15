Joyce A. Clark, 88, of Mechanicstown, went to be with her heavenly Father Sunday, July 11, 2021.

A daughter of the late Charles and Wilma Alexander Sutton, she was born Sept. 1, 1932, in Knoxville, Ohio.

Joyce was a member of the Corinth United Presbyterian Church in Mechanicstown, where she was the first woman to be an elder in the church. She was the final member of her sisters club, “The Dingy Sisters” to pass on. The sisters and their entire families had many wonderful times together travelling and camping, and later getting together piecing and quilting many quilts.

She will be missed by her children, Sandra (Elton) Roberts, Frank Clark, Mark (Steve Brong) Clark, Tammy (Rex) Stewart, Cindy (Larry) Wood, and Amy (Mark) Hayman; 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Francis “Frank” Clark in 2010, whom she married Oct. 24, 1951; brothers, George, Charles, and Robert Sutton; and sisters, Martha Crawford, Mildred Powell, and Mary Lois Eft.

A memorial service will be held Friday, July 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Harold Barber officiating.

Burial will follow in the Mechanicstown Cemetery.