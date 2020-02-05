Joyce Ann Kluskey/Barr, 66, of Lake Bay, WA, passed away Jan. 23, 2020 at her home after a long battle with cancer.

Born June 2, 1953, she was the daughter of James and Joan Kluskey of Carrollton.

She worked for Republic Steel before moving to Washington state. She then worked at B&I Pet Store and was one of the keepers for Ivan the gorilla, a job she adored. She always lived life to it’s fullest.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce; mother, Joan; sisters, Diane (Brian) Wasik, Kathy Wolfe and Peggy (Mike) Christner; two sons, James and Jason Elifritz; and 8 grandchildren.

Joyce is preceded in death by her father, James Kluskey.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no public service.