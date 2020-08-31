Joyce Elaine Stout Clark, 75, of Walled Lake, MI, formerly of Carrollton, died Aug. 19, 2020, at Henry Ford Hospital after an emergency surgery.

Joyce held a business degree from Columbus Business Academy, and an associate degree in Art from Oakland College, MI.

A CHS graduate, she was Class Salutatorian, class VP (1 year), class secretary (2 years), class treasurer (1 year). She was in National Honor Society all four years and secretary 1 year. She was a member of the Scholarship Team, French Club, Hi-Teens, Pep Club, and senior play crew. She was also a band member for 4 years, and band prom queen her senior year.

She was an executive administrative assistant at the Defense Dept. at Holloman Airforce Base, Alamogordo, Mexico; Ohio State Home Construction Development Company in Columbus, Ohio; Formica Company in Cincinnati, Ohio; and her final position was with the engineering department of General Motors in Pontiac, MI.

She loved music, traveling, and playing cards, especially euchre.

She married John Clark in 1964 and raised one son, Michael John Clark. The marriage ended in later years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Cecil Stout; 3 brothers, Elwood (Woody), Danny, and David.

She is survived by a sister, Regina Grygo (Bud) of Toronto; one son, Michael; two granddaughters, Brittany and Brianna of MI.

Memorial services will be held at Carrollton Bible Chapel on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.