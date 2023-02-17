On February 14, 2023, Juanita F. Hinerman passed away peacefully at the age of 94 after a life well lived.

Born in Akron, Ohio, on June 25, 1928, to Bill and Mary Ferguson, she was raised on a small farm in Harlem Springs, Ohio, and graduated from Carrollton High School. She met the love of her life, G. Dale Hinerman, whom she married May 7, 1950, and spent 62 wonderful years together until Dale’s passing in 2013.

Juanita was preceded in death by her sister, Gertrude (Herman) Miller, Billy Ferguson, and is survived by brother, Joe (Sandy) Ferguson.

They truly lived the American dream on their farm in Carrolton, Ohio, raising three daughters – Nancy (Wes) Collins of Wake Forest, NC, Darlene (Tom) McCalmont of Palo Alto, CA, and Sharon (Jim) Mauro of Lansing, MI.

Juanita and Dale raised Belgian Draft horses and countless other animals, while maintaining a garden that was the source of fresh vegetables all summer and canned foods throughout the year.

The centerpiece of the farm was the pond that Dale dug himself, using his horses, and was the source of joy and memories for family, friends, and especially their seven grandchildren – Elisa, Amalia, Isaac, Stacey, Aaron, Justin and Anthony – who learned to fish there from the time they could hold a pole. One regret was that she was unable to maintain the farm for her thirteen great-grandchildren – Lucas, Jacob, Nadia, Eden, Aila, Jolene, Sydney, Jillian, Zoey, Hazel, Leo, Magnolia and Roman.

Juanita lived a long, happy, and healthy life up until the last couple of challenging years. After leaving the farm in 2013, Juanita spent six years in Raleigh, NC, to be near her daughter Nancy, granddaughter Elisa, and their families. She then moved to Lansing, MI, and spent the last four years near her daughter Sharon, who served as her guardian angel on earth during some of her most challenging days, with great support from Darlene who frequently visited from California and was with her during her final weekend. Juanita peacefully passed with Sharon by her side holding her hand.

Juanita requested to be cremated with a memorial service planned for immediate family only, in Carrollton later this year.

