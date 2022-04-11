“Heaven has Truly Gained a Special Angel”

Juanita “Lee” Custer, 91, of Minerva, passed from her worldly home into the arms of her Loving Savior on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Juanita, or Lee as she was known to all, was born Aug. 24, 1930, to the late Arthur and Ada (Bailey) Holsinger.

She worked for Doctor Robert Hines and the Hart Drug Store. She graduated from Minerva High School in 1948 and is a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 71 years, Charles “Chuck” Custer, whom she married April 14, 1950; daughter, Vicki (Dwain) Stinchcomb of Minerva; son, Tim (Deanie) Custer with whom she resided; and the pride of her life, 4 grandchildren, Mike (Melissa) Stinchcomb, Michele (Brian) Seeton, Dan (Ashley Casey) Custer, and Elizabeth (Ryan) Burbank; and she was blessed with 5 beautiful great grandchildren, Lexie and Timmy Burbank, Paul Stinchcomb, and Averie and Adelie Seeton.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Carl, Robert, Wayne and David and her sisters, Lucille Moore, Phyllis Dager and Jean Feil.

The family would like to share a heartfelt “Thank you” to mom’s physician, Dr. Ashraf Ahmed, Dr. David Al-Nemr and mom’s favorite nurses, Vicki Croley, Tanya Thompson, Cambridge Care Tenders, Aultman-Alliance Hospice and the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home.

Following cremation, Lee will be laid to rest in the East Lawn Cemetery.

There will be no calling hours.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.