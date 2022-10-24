Judith (Judy) A. Campbell, 78, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

The daughter of the late Bernard (Red) and Twila (Pennock) Becker, she was born April 30, 1944, in Canton, Ohio.

Judy was a 1962 graduate of Louisville High School. She married Alvin E. (Gene) Campbell on Jan. 15, 1967.

Over the course of her life, she worked many jobs, but first and foremost, she was a homemaker and bookkeeper for the family farm.

She and Gene enjoyed square dancing for 60 years, and that is also how they first met. In recent years they enjoyed traveling together, especially visiting Branson, Missouri.

She was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Carrollton.

Along with her husband, Judy is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Rob) McClure; son, John (Jennifer) Campbell; two grandchildren, Ashley Campbell and Morgan (Cody) Icenhower; great grandson, Luke Icenhower; and brother, Jay Becker.

Funeral Services will be held at noon Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Rick Dawson officiating.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. and Tuesday at 11 a.m. until the time of services.

Those wishing to, may make memorial contributions to Mt. Pleasant UMC at 89 Canyon Rd. SW, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.