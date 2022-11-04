Judith M. Stidom, 84, of Carrollton, passed away Nov. 3, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.

A daughter of the late Glenn and Edna Marie Onions Harriman, she was born Sept. 30, 1938, in Canton, Ohio.

Judith was a member of the Carrollton United Presbyterian Church. She was known as the “Pop Tab Lady” as she collected pop tabs for Akron’s Children Hospital for Cancer Research. Along with collecting pop tabs, she would donate hats to the local insurance agency and coats for kids.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Elmer; a son, David Randolph (Janice) Stidom of New Middletown; two daughters, Debbie (Rick) DeLap of Carrollton and Tina Marie Julius of Boise, Idaho; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter; a brother, Richard (Judy) Schwochow of Michigan; and a sister, Patricia (Wayne) Kroah of North Canton.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James.

Funeral services for Judith will be Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.

Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery near Minerva.

Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home.