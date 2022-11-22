Judy Ann Bryan, 83, of Minerva, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Judy was born in Canton, Ohio on Jan. 12, 1939, to Clarence and Betty (Sears) Palmer.

Judy was of the Nazarene faith and had attended the Nazarene Church of Carrollton. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and puzzle books.

Judy is survived by her husband of many years, Stewart Bryan Sr. of Minerva; two sons, Stewart (“Lee” Hazel) Bryan Jr. of Uhrichsville and Rick (Bobbie) Bryan of Tallmadge; a daughter, Vicky Bryan Davis of Glendive, MT; eight grandchildren, Tiffany Bryan Thrift, Blaze Bryan, Michaela Bryan, Matthew (Samantha) Keister, Nicholas (Tracy) Keister, Sarah (Robbie) Gray, Emily (Tyler) Jolivette, and Bryan (Braxton) Mauge; numerous great-grandchildren; and a brother, William (Beverly) Palmer.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Palmer, and a sister, Sharon Palmer.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, from 1-5 p.m. at the home of Stewart Bryan Sr., 15044 Freed St. SE, Minerva, OH 44657.

