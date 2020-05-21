Julia E. Newell, 95, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday evening, May 19, 2020 at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton.

A daughter of the late Dory and Cora Postlethwaite Steele, she was born Aug. 15, 1924 in New Cumberland, Ohio.

Julia graduated from Malvern High School in 1943. She was a member of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church and Daughters of the American Revolution. She worked as a clerk at Al’s IGA Foodliner before going into banking at First National Bank where she was a bookkeeper and later an officer of the bank.

She is survived by three sons, Daniel (Luanne) Newell of Marriottsville, MD, Gerald Newell of Minerva, and Dennis (Cyndi) Newell of Lakeside, CA; a daughter, Linda (Paul) Cogan of Carrollton; sixteen grandchildren and twenty-eight great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, in 2006; a daughter, Dianne; a granddaughter, Allyson; along with three brothers and two sisters.

In the interest of public health there will be no public services.

A private interment at Westview Cemetery was held for immediate family.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.