June Arlene (Johnson) Williams, 78, of Canton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Jan. 5, 2023.

She was born Jan. 18, 1944, in Bergholz, to Charles and Dorothy Johnson of Carrollton.

She graduated from Carrollton High School and was a member of the Canton Baptist Temple.

While working first as a waitress then a manager, she went to college and earned a degree in accounting. She worked for 30 years as a bookkeeper and accountant. She retired from the Workforce Initiative Association and the Canton, Stark, Wayne CETA Consortium.

While pursuing her passion for country music and dancing, she was a country line dancing teacher, kicking up the dust with her granddaughters right beside her. She was also a member of the Grand Auxiliary Fraternal Order of Eagles #141.

She loved spending time with her family, hosting every holiday, cookouts, and scheduling every family reunion. She enjoyed watching NASCAR on Sundays.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, William A. Salmen Jr., Kevin D. Williams, and Teresa A. Mates; sister, Joyce Boron; brother, David H. Johnson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with many friends.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Scott Williams; a niece, Debbie Bennett; sister, Janet Gordon; four brothers, Roger Raffle, Charles T. Johnson, Ray and Dale Johnson; four grandchildren and a nephew.

Funeral services for June will be Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.

Visitation will be Saturday from noon until time of services in the funeral home.