June B. Tilmant, 91

June Bessie Tilmant, 91, died at her home in Kensington, OH, Nov. 16, 2018.

June was born Nov. 6, 1927, in Sparrows Point, MD, to Monroe and Bessie (Droneburg) Plott. She was the fifth of seven children. The family moved to Minerva while June was still a child. June attended Cleveland Bible College and on Aug. 20, 1950, married Marcel George Tilmant of Charleroi, Belgium. Together they had six children. June stayed home to care for the children before working for Minerva Nursing Home and Copeland Oaks where she retired at the age of 80.

June has been a faithful member of Minerva First Church of the Nazarene. She loved her church and pastors dearly. June was known to load her car with neighboring kids so everyone got to Sunday School. She was always praying that her children would come to know Jesus as their Savior. Though she was small, she was a mighty prayer warrior. Her children and grandchildren always found comfort in the love and guidance June generously provided.

One of June’s favorite activities in the summer was to sit on her porch and watch the hummingbirds. She never let the feeders run dry. In winter, June sat in her dining room, watching the cardinals and goldfinches at the feeder. She loved flowers and her vegetable garden and picking strawberries for pies. Entertaining her children and grandchildren always gave June great joy. She loved nothing better than having all of the bedrooms filled with her kids and the living room covered in sleeping bags and grandchildren. June loved to cook Thanksgiving dinner and would stay up all night preparing for the big meal.

In December of 2011, June suffered a brain bleed and has been in the loving care of her oldest son, Tim. He has given her the love and attention she gave her children throughout the years. June has been cared for in her home where she always wanted to be.

June is survived by her husband, Marcel Tilmant; 3 sons, Timothy Tilmant of Kensington, Mark (Debbie) Tilmant of Mount Vernon, and Joel (Stefany) Tilmant of Mount Vernon; and 3 daughters, Susan Tilmant of College Grove, TN, Annette (Dave) Merki of Canton, MI, and Rebecca (Bob) Beer of Noblesville, IN. She is survived by a sister, Marlene Abrams of Canton; nineteen grandchildren and twenty-eight great grandchildren. June is preceded in death by a sister, Priscilla Crawford; four brothers, Ellwood “EJ” Plott, Paul Plott, Monroe “Jr.” Plott and Clyde Plott; and a great-granddaughter, Evie Myers.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at noon at the Minerva First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Tim Hawkins officiating. Burial will be in Augusta Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. till 12 noon prior to services at the church. Those unable to attend may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com