A golden heart stopped beating as our beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Karen Ann Kruprzak, took her last breath April 25, 2019.

Karen Kruprzak was born January 31, 1945 to Harold William Bethel and Ella Jane Piatt Bethel of Flushing, Ohio.

Karen will be deeply missed by her husband, Johnny Sonny Kruprzak. They eloped and were married in Richmond, Virginia September 6, 1963. Three children were born from their union; Deborah Ann (Kruprzak) Grimes, Johnny Micheal “Bud” Kruprzak, and Scott Lain Kruprzak. Karen also opened her heart and home to a beloved foster child, Michael Joseph Cuiska.

Karen will be missed by her loving grandchildren, whom she actively help raise and all her great grand babies, whom she cherished so much!

Karen was a very strong hard-working woman. She loved the farm. She held a passion for working the soil, making hay, and milking the old sookies! Karen enjoyed working with her husband and sons in the timber industry. One of her proudest moments was when she established DMS Land Clearing and became the first female producer recognized by the Ohio Forestry Association.

Karen always spoke the truth even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear. Everyone always knew where they stood with her. All whom loved her will never forget her charm and undying love for them.

Karen believed in the word of God. She would never force it upon anyone, but she would encourage them to read the Bible, especially her favorite book “Isaiah.”

Beloved Karen was a simple woman. She hated anyone fussing over her and that is reflected in her last wishes. At her request, there will be no public memorial service. She requested to be cremated and her ashes spread by the family on her favorite spot on the farm called Grandma’s Hill!

So, if you have had the pleasure of knowing this beautiful woman and you see her family out and about, please stop us and share your fondest memory with us!

God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the BEST!