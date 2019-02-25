Karen C. Sell-Virgin departed this earth Thursday, Feb. 21 to join with our Lord in Heaven.

Karen and her husband, Russ, moved from Ohio in 2006 to live in the Pinal County, Casa Grande area. Karen loved the outdoors and was very fond of animals, especially dogs and horses.

Karen was a strong force in the education field, earning her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Kent State University. She went on to increase her education with a Masters of Administration Degree and Psychology Degree from Ashland University.

Karen completed this with a 3.98 grade average and was less than 10 credit hours from a Doctorate.

She graduated Suma Cum Laude and was listed in the “Who’s Who of American Geography Students.”

Karen taught at Malvern Elementary School, Massillon City Schools, was a principal for Brown Local Charter School in Akron, and taught at Desert Willow Elementary, before becoming Principal and Program Director for Saguaro Correctional Center for CCA for the last 10 years prior to her retirement.

Karen was certified to teach ADD, ADHD, and SBH children. She has also worked with Autistic children as well. During her career, Karen also worked with Quest Recovery Services to rehabilitate drug and alcohol afflicted individuals.

Karen was witty. Bright, and always had a kind word for everyone.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Russell Virgin of Casa Grande, and her favorite little dog, Crocky.

She also leaves behind 4 children in Ohio, Melissa and Brent Wells, and Braden and Ryan Virgin.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Sell; mother, Neva Long and stepfather, George Long.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Russ, with whom she celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary Dec. 28, as well as all of her friends and family.

No funeral services or calling hours are planned according to her wishes.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Karen’s name to Pinal County Animal Control, 1150 S. Eleven Mile Corner, Casa Grande, AZ 85194 or visit their website and click on donation: www.pinalcountyaz.gov/AnimalControl/Pages/Home.aspx.

J. Warren Funeral Services is handling all arrangements.