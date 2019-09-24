Karen L. Barstow, 75, of Carrollton, passed away Monday morning Sept. 23, 2019 at Minerva Eldercare.

A daughter of the late Ina Jean Zamilski, she was born Nov. 4, 1943 in Steubenville, OH.

Karen attended Baxter’s Ridge Methodist Church and was retired from the Friendship Center as a Nutritionist for Meals on Wheels after 26 years.

She is survived by a son, Brian Barstow of Wooster; three daughters, Crystal Dietrik of Minerva, Tammy Barstow of Cadiz, and Lisa (Brian) Evans of East Rochester; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; six sisters and a brother.

Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at noon in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow in New Harrisburg Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Karen’s name to Crossroads Hospice, 743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Uniontown, OH 44685.