Karen L. Brunk, 73, of Carrollton, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

She was born in Canton on Feb. 6, 1949, to the late Robert and Pauline Ohler Grim.

During her life Karen attended the Carrollton United Methodist Church. She loved working outside planting and doing yard work, as well as sitting on the front porch swing of her home while enjoying the surroundings. One of her favorite pastimes was taking a trip to the Fenton Factory in Williamstown, WV, where she would pick up something unique to add to her collection. Karen was a loving mom, and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as her favorite cat “Stewie”.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Daniel, whom she married Nov. 11, 1965; son, Danny (Rachael Parish) Brunk Jr.; daughter, Crystal (Kevin) Wade; seven grandchildren, Brandon (Alyssa), Ashley, and Brittany Brunk, Kayla Hillen, Emily Wade, Danielle (Chris) Valenzuela, and Desiree Pugh; many great grandchildren; and brother, William Grim.

Along with her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracey Michel in 2010; two brothers, Timothy Grim Sr. and Bobby Grim; and sister, Linda Marker.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Kimberly Arbaugh officiating.

Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Malvern.

Visitation will be held at noon until the time of services.