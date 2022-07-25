Karen M. Hatfield, 65, of Parma, and formerly of Carrollton, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022. She was born Sept. 20, 1956, in Medina to Merle and Evelyn Mack.

On Feb. 7, 1995, she married Joe “Carl” Hatfield, and he passed away April 17, 2015.

Karen was a member of the Greenbrier Church in Mechanicstown, Ohio. She had worked as a manager at the Certified Gas Station for many years and also at the Ponderosa Steakhouse. Karen enjoyed driving the Amish in the community.

Survivors include her children, Joe (Cassandra) Hatfield of Carrollton, and Robert (Katie) Tong of Parma; two daughters, Natoma (Larry) Edwards and Cynthia (Joe) Peters of Brunswick; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Ruth Ann, Merle, Idella, Joe and Gloria.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Carl and her sister, Linda.

Calling hours will be Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home.

The service will follow at 1 p.m. with Harold Barber officiating.

Burial will be in the Mechanicstown Cemetery.