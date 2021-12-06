Karl E. Schumacher, 92, of Carrollton, died Dec. 4, 2021, at Aultman Alliance Community Care Center.

He was born in Woodsfield, Ohio, Dec. 31, 1928, to the late Sylvester A. “Ves” and Wilhelmina “Minnie” Gleasenkamp Schumacher.

Karl graduated from Woodsfield High School in 1946. He earned his bachelor’s degree from The Athenaeum of Ohio in 1951, and his master’s degree in Theology from The Catholic University of America in 1955. Karl was ordained a priest in the Catholic Diocese of Steubenville. He served as the principal at Guernsey Central Catholic High School in Cambridge, Ohio. Karl was then appointed as pastor of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton and also served as principal of Saint Edwards Central Catholic High School in Carroll County. Karl later earned a master’s degree in Elementary Counseling from Akron University and began working as an elementary counselor for Carrollton Exempted Village Schools. He later earned a master’s degree in School Psychology; afterwards, serving as the School Psychologist and Director of Special Education for Brown Local Schools in Malvern until he retired.

During his life, Karl enjoyed golfing and playing piano. He joined the Carrollton Rotary Club in 1967 serving as treasurer for 35 years from 1980-2015. He was a Paul Harris Fellow and served as president from 1977-1978. He was a long-standing member of the Carroll County Board of Developmental Disabilities and was also a member of the local Area Agency on Aging. Above all, Karl was a devoted and loving father to his daughter, Rita. He was instrumental in forming R&L Options, Inc., a non-profit organization designed to provide home and community-based services to individuals with developmental disabilities.

Karl is survived by his daughter, Rita Schumacher of Carrollton, and her mother, Marsha Schumacher, along with many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Karl was preceded in death by two brothers, Frederick (Margaret) Schumacher of Woodsfield, and Raymond (Betty) Schumacher of Marion; and two sisters, Gladys (Carl) Pfeffer of Woodsfield, and Dorothy (Leo) Schwallie of Caldwell.

A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at Saint Sylvester Catholic Church Cemetery in Woodsfield, Ohio.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.