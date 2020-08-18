Katherine Guzay, 77, of Columbus passed away Aug. 15, 2020.

She was born May 22, 1943 in Carrollton, Ohio to Dr. F.S. and Harriet (Leonard) Mitchell. Katherine loved her Belgian Tervuren’s and any other dog that happened upon her doorstep. She was a long-time elementary and music teacher in the Johnstown public schools.

She is survived by daughter, Davis Guzay; grandchildren, Desser and David Henry; and brother, Thomas E. Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband David A. Guzay and son Stephen M. Guzay.

Graveside service will be Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Greenhill Cemetery in Johnstown. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.