Kathleen “Kathy” Cline, 75, of Harlem Springs, died Sept. 26, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

She was born Feb. 11, 1944 in Cleveland, OH to the late George A. Nosker Jr. and Juanita M. Owens Nosker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred W. Cline, whom she married Oct. 9, 1986; also preceding her in death were her sister, Susan M. Martin, and her son, John “Jackie” Sullivan.

She is survived by two daughters, Shawn (Ike) Wilson and Kelly (Aaron) Patterson; three grandchildren, Amber, Ashley, and Austin Patterson; and two great granddaughters, Isabella and Lily Morrow.

A memorial for Kathy will take place at a later date and memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Carroll County Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Carrollton, OH 44615.