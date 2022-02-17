Kathryn Caroline Hart, 100, of Minerva, passed away Feb. 15, 2022.

She was born Dec. 20, 1921, in New Harrisburg to the late George and Etta (Rinehart) Seaburg. She graduated from Malvern High School, was a co-owner of the Hart Drug Store and was a member of the Minerva First Christian Church. She was also a member of the Alliance Country Club and the Minerva YMCA.

She is survived by her daughter, Joan Henninger; grandson, Bradley (Judi) Henninger; two great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. in the Minerva First Christian Church with Pastor Dale Roberts officiating.

Calling hours will be held an hour before services at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Minerva First Christian Church, the Minerva YMCA or to the Minerva Historical Society.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.