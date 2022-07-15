Kathryn Doris Finnicum, 89, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022.

She was born March 31, 1933, to the late Charles and Elizabeth Ratliff.

Kate married the love of her life, Earl Dean Finnicum, Dec. 2, 1950, and he passed away May 15, 2009.

She was a homemaker and loved being a babysitter, taking care of children in the community for over 30 years. Kate volunteered at Carrollton elementary and grade school and also at the library. She was a waitress at the Virginia Restaurant and Miller’s Restaurant.

Survivors are her son, Mark (Lisa) Finnicum; her daughter, Ellen Finnicum; and grandchildren, Keirsten Finnicum (fiancé Drew Griffith), Tyler Jellison, Ryan Finnicum and Keegan Finnicum.

Kate was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Charles D. Ratliff and Delbert Ratliff; and her sister, Clara Lee Sanford.

Calling hours will be Friday, July 15, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home with the service to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Kimberly Arbaugh officiating. Burial will be in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.