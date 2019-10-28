Kathryn E. Patterson, 98, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday evening Oct. 27, 2019 at Hennis Care Center in Bolivar, Ohio.

Daughter of the late Edgar and Myrtle Hoopes Gartrell, she was born April 14, 1921 in Minerva, Ohio.

Kathryn was a member of the Carrollton Baptist Temple and the Carrollton Rebekah Lodge.

She is survived by a son, Robert (Paula) Patterson of London, OH; three daughters, Beverly Brown of Davenport, FL, Marilyn (Alan) Krider of East Canton, OH and Marjorie (Gary) George of Carrollton; twelve grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Denise Patterson of Cuyahoga Falls.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; a son, Larry; two brothers, Donald and Edgar; and a sister, Anna McCallister.

Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. David Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral Home.