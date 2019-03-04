Kathryn M. Spillman, 103, of New Waterford, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at her home.

She was born Nov. 3, 1915 in Akron, a daughter of the late Stephen and Juliana Peck Papai.

Kathryn was a member of New Waterford Presbyterian Church where she served as a church elder and past president of the Presbyterian Women. She graduated from Dellroy High School in Carrollton and received her bachelor’s degree (Summa Cum Laude) in education from Youngstown State University and her master’s degree in reading from Westminster College. Kathryn worked as a school teacher for 26 years for the Crestview School District, retiring in 1986. She obtained her library certification from Kent State University and was a member of the Association of School Librarians. While teaching, Kathryn also wrote and directed children’s dramatic school productions, served as a 4-H leader for ten years and served on the board for Campfire Girls. She was a life member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association, a life member and past president of the Columbiana County Retired Teachers Association, the charter president of the International Reading Association, past president of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, chairman of the Young Authors Conference and past president of the Columbiana Readers Guild.

She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Rita E. Spillman; three grandchildren, Erik, Ann and Elisabeth; three great grandchildren, Cecilia, Charles and Jackson, and by a brother, James.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; son, Glenn and six siblings.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, 28 North Main St., Columbiana, OH 44408.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at the funeral home at 12 p.m.

Burial will be at New Waterford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crestview School Alumni Association or Hospice of the Valley or a charity of your choice.

