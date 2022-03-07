Kathryn “Peg” Draher, 79, of Augusta, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Aultman Alliance Hospital.

She was born Nov. 23, 1942, in Minerva to Robert and Kathryn (Distler) Rine.

She was a housewife and formerly worked at the Minerva Convalescent Center. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and rooting for the Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Steelers.

She is survived by her husband, William Draher, whom she married June 29, 1964; 3 daughters, Margaret (John) Myers of Malvern, Paula (Tom) Crawford of Augusta, and Vickie Draher of Augusta; sister, Lois (Leland) Smith of Chillicothe; six grandchildren, Carrie, John W., T.J., Taryn, Tabitha, and Caleb; and 13 great grandchildren, Wesley, Madison, Kendra, Dillon, Bryce, Nadia, Nova Lee, Nevaeh, Trinity, Paisley, Terry II, Paislee and Kinslee.

She is preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Lambert, and 3 brothers, Kermit, Robert Jr. and William Rine.

There will be no formal services.

