Kathy A. Palmer, 61, of Carrollton, passed away early Monday morning, July 15, 2019 in the Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

A daughter of the late David R. and Doris L. Gascon Johnson, she was born in Canton on January 27, 1958.

Kathy worked as a retail sales clerk.

She is survived by three sons, Ray Palmer of Carrollton, David Palmer of New Franklin, OH, and David McFarland of Tuscarawas, OH; two grandsons, Cole and Jacob; and a sister, Karen Baker of Canton.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a brother.

Funeral services will be Friday, July 19, 2019 at 4 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Michael Doak officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 2 p.m. until time of services in the funeral home.