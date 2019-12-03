Katie M. Yoder, 79, of Sherrodsville, OH, died early Tuesday morning, Dec. 3, 2019 in her residence following a lengthy illness.

She was born June 13, 1940 in Dennison, OH, and was the daughter of the late Monroe Heaston and Anna Elizabeth Finnical Thompson.

Her husband, Richard Dale “Dick” Yoder, whom she married Dec. 8, 1973, passed away July 12, 2008.

She retired in 2001 from PCC Airfoils in Minerva (formerly TRW Metals) after more than 35 years of service. She was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church at Sherrodsville. She and her husband formerly owned and operated a greenhouse in Sherrodsville (now Sherrod Greens). She and Dick attended numerous Bluegrass festivals together during their marriage. It was a common sight to see Katie in her yard caring for her lawn and mowing grass on her John Deere riding lawn mower. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and a thoughtful neighbor who was the beneficiary of many lifelong friendships.

She is survived by four children, Allen (Linda) Daugherty Jr. of New Philadelphia, OH, Jody (Rob) Robinson of Canton, OH, Eric (Tracey) Daugherty of Bowerston, OH, and Jeffrey D. (Christine) Yoder of Carrollton, OH; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Rev. Kenneth Ogg officiating. Interment will follow in the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens. Calling hours will be held Friday from 4-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Contributions in Katie’s memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website at www.baxtergardner.com.