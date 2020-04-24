Kay Onstott, 71, of Dellroy, Ohio, died late Thursday night, April 23, 2020 in Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia following a period of declining health.

She was born July 8, 1948 in Canton, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Owen C. and Gwendolyn F. Collins Day.

She worked as a cook for more than 25 years at the former Atwood Lake Lodge and Conference Center and was a faithful member of the Dellroy United Methodist Church. Always community-minded, she served for many years as an active and productive member of the Dellroy Village Council, and had also served as village clerk. She was well-known for her homemade candy, including peanut brittle, caramels, and hard-tack candy that she created each holiday season, and sold to her neighbors and friends. Kay served on the Carroll County Fair Board and was a member of the former Orange Rebekah Lodge #784 at Dellroy. An attentive grandmother, she faithfully attended her grandson Taylor’s wrestling matches and other activities. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed by her family, friends, and Dellroy neighbors.

She is survived by her husband, Richard H. Onstott, whom she married April 8, 1983; a daughter, Vicki Fewkes of Dellroy; a sister, Connie Morris of Minerva, Ohio; her grandson, Taylor Fewkes; Mrs. Roshelle (Richard) Rennie of Morges, Ohio, who was like a daughter to Kay; four nieces and three nephews.

As a consequence of the COVID-19 health crisis, a private graveside service officiated by Rev. Kenneth Ogg will be observed at 1 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery overlooking Tappan Lake on State Route 250 where interment will follow.

The family will observe a private visitation in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville.

Memorial contributions may be made for the benefit of the family to help offset medical expenses.

To leave an online condolence message, please visit the funeral home website: www.baxtergardner.com.