Kayci Roof Robinson, 41, of Charlotte, NC, formerly of Carrollton, went to heaven July 22, 2019 through her faith in Jesus Christ.

She was born Sept. 6, 1977 to Rodger and Cindy Roof, who survive her.

Kayci worked in Charlotte for Bank of America Corporate Office. She never met a stranger and was a fun, happy, loving spirit. Being a mom just came naturally for her and she loved being a mom more than anything. She was so very proud of both of her children.

Kayci had been called to witness for her Savior, Jesus Christ. She knew this was a gift from God and was so willing to declare Him Lord and to share her faith boldly.

She is survived by her husband, Jon Robinson, and her children, Jonah Rodger Robinson and Kennedi Magee Robinson; also, her sisters, Kelli (Dave) Sandefur, Kristin (Greg) Bartlow; a brother, Ryan (Dana) Roof; mother-in-law, Sylvia Robinson; sister-in-law, Joanna (Justin) Cunningham, and ten nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death is her father-in-law, Ken Robinson; grandparents, Raymond and Bettie West Roof Morgan and Paul and Betty Magee; and great aunt, Vera Magee.

Family and friends are invited to call Friday, July 26 from 5-8 p.m. at the Church of Christ, 353 Moody Ave. SW, Carrollton. Funeral services will be noon, Saturday, July 27 at the church. Interment to follow in Westview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please pray for Kayci’s family.