Keith A. Gardner, 64, of Carrollton, died Friday, May 22, 2020 in his home.

Born July 16, 1955 in Canton, he was a son of the late Darrell and Betty Moore Gardner.

He was an employee of the Carroll County Transit. Keith was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a helpful and faithful friend to everyone he knew and loved. He was also quick with his wit and always made folks laugh.

Keith leaves behind his wife of 40 years, the former Sandy Mapes, and children Cassandra Smith and Sabrina (Jeremy) Sproull; 7 grandchildren, Ellis Durbin, Makenzie Sproull, Jozlynn Smith, Jocelynn Burkhart, and Tony, Autumn and Logan Riggenbach.

He also had many friends who kept him in their prayers, visits, and acts of kindness during his illness, including Nikie Hein, Tom and Barb Anthony, Melvin and Margo Riggenbach, Jeff and Cindy Eckley, and the Betty Kaye Bakery family.

Keith’s family would like to thank all of his friends for their love and assistance during his illness, including Crossroads Hospice, Carroll County Transit, the Carroll County Commissioners and the Carroll County employees, along with those who helped with his benefit.

Keith will be missed by all of us, but we are assured that he is with his parents, sister, and brother, who were all awaiting his arrival.

No services will be held at this time; however, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.