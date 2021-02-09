Known by many as “Tiny”, Keith Alan Lowther, 55, died peacefully at home surrounded by family Feb. 7, 2021. He was called home to rest with the Lord after a lengthy battle with illness.

Keith was born June 11, 1965, a son of the late Bernard Lowther and late Lela Mae Melton.

He graduated from Sandy Valley in 1984 and following high school, attended Kent State University. He worked at Colfor Manufacturing (AAM) for 20+ years as a Maintenance Mechanic. “Tiny” was a member of the UAW Local 4199, a Journeyman Millwright, and during his many years he served briefly as an elected representative.

He took extreme pride in his three children. He was an assistant YMCA soccer coach (Harlem Springs) and assistant Cub Scout Troup Leader. He also enjoyed working on cars or anything mechanical (especially Fords), and woodworking.

Keith’s sense of humor and presence will be greatly missed. We will miss your bad jokes and pranks. Watching sports on TV will never be the same without your festive couch coaching.

Keith is survived by his wife of 26 years, Robin (Clemens); daughter, Stephanie (23); twin sons, James and Justin (16); and his brother, Kenneth.

He was predeceased by his sisters, Cindy Lowther, Ruth Ann Ladrach, and Karen Lowther.

Each person’s journey through life is very unique. We all experience life’s ups and downs taking various paths that will eventually lead to the same destination. One thing to remember is nothing is set in stone or concrete.

The family would like to thank all those that assisted with our family’s journey – your help, compassion, and assistance is very much appreciated. Special thanks to Sharon, Richard, John, Aunt Mary, and Uncle Alan for always being there.

Many thanks to the many neighbors and friends for your thoughts and deeds, and to the Carroll County Exempted Village Schools and Staff who showed such compassion to our children during this difficult time.

Special thanks also to Dr. Haas and his staff, Carroll County Community Palliative Care, and for Carroll County Community Hospice – all of you were able to make this journey as long and as comfortable as possible.

A private family service was held at Greenwood Cemetery.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with services.